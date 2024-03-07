Safe Price Up 32.8% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00002976 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.50 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00131469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00038603 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00020389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99092519 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

