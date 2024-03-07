Safe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Safe has a market cap of $41.53 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00133850 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020706 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99092519 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

