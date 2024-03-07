SALT Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $31,885.38 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00015752 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00023989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,783.69 or 0.99842966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00151995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02386516 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $29,363.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.