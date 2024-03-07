Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 6,846,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,307. Samsara has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,548,455.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,061,207 shares of company stock worth $69,019,248 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Samsara by 3,665.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

