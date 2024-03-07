Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $271-273 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE IOT traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,711,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,291. Samsara has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $2,487,364.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,142.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,061,207 shares of company stock worth $69,019,248. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

