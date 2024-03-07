Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.02

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 43.20 ($0.55). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 43.20 ($0.55), with a volume of 458,007 shares.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.61 million, a PE ratio of -387.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.04.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,727.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

