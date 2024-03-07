Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.98

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.96, with a volume of 128494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

