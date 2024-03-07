Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 13,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 579% from the average daily volume of 2,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Scientific Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

