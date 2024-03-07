SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.01

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 46,146 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.07.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

