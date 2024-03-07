Secret (SIE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,262.16

Secret (SIE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $1,262.16 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00131952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020656 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00288797 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $99.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

