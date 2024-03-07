Secret Trading Down 9.9% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $8.27 million and $1,361.85 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00131103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00037225 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020339 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002932 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00288797 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $99.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.