Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.99

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Senior Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.00.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
