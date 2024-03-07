Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.20. Approximately 10,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 27,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

