SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.18 Billion (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001729 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $589.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 64.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015881 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00024265 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,894.00 or 0.99888027 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.00147380 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,437,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,437,136.7332158 with 1,276,676,352.3524673 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.13088697 USD and is up 27.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $638,415,774.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

