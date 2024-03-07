Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 564,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 504,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Skyharbour Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.