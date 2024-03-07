SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 2,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

