Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.45. Snam shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 69,256 shares trading hands.

Snam Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Snam Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Snam’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

