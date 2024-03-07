Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Snap were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 30,993,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,269,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,669 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

