SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 46.00% and a negative net margin of 126.63%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOPH. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

