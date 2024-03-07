SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.03

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.03 and last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 5074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $134,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $603,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

