SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.83

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $142.83 and last traded at $142.83, with a volume of 536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.80.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
