SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.24

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.24 and last traded at $104.24, with a volume of 1239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $799.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

