SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Trading Up 1.2%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.47. Approximately 11,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $535.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

