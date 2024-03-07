SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.36

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $237.36 and last traded at $237.36, with a volume of 9198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.27.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.