Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.755 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Spire has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 66.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Spire Trading Up 0.0 %

SR opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Spire by 817.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 159.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

