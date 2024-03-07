Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up 4.0% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

NYSE FND traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $127.67. 845,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $129.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

