Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 7,647 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.51. 1,496,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,931. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

