Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 137,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,479. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

