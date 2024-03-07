Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth about $114,430,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,991,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,501. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Weatherford International

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.