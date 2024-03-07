SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,050

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,125 ($26.97) to GBX 2,050 ($26.02) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on SSE from GBX 2,300 ($29.19) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.56) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.75) to GBX 2,050 ($26.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,954 ($24.80).
Read Our Latest Research Report on SSE
SSE Price Performance
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.