SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,050

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,125 ($26.97) to GBX 2,050 ($26.02) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on SSE from GBX 2,300 ($29.19) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.56) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.75) to GBX 2,050 ($26.02) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,954 ($24.80).

SSE stock traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,664.26 ($21.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,152. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,485 ($18.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,698.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,692.78. The stock has a market cap of £18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

