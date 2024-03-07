Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4827 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
SCBFY stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
