Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.57

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 1056854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
