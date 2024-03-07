Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.57

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 1056854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.