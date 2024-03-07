Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Issues Earnings Results

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

SCM opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 205.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

