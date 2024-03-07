Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $307.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. StockNews.com cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

