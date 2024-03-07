Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17.
Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
