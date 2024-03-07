Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

