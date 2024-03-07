Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Peter Allan Davis Sells 1,200 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.33. 855,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,181. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

