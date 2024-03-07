StockNews.com Upgrades Corning (NYSE:GLW) to “Hold”

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,428,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

