StockNews.com Upgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
GLAD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 171,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $445.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
