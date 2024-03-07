StockNews.com Upgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

GLAD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 171,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $445.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

About Gladstone Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

