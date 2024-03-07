STP (STPT) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

STP (STPT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. STP has a total market capitalization of $144.08 million and approximately $33.25 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015881 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00024265 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,894.00 or 0.99888027 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.00147380 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07383184 USD and is up 7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $16,933,804.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

