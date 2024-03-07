Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Strategic Education Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after buying an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

