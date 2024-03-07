Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. 1,008,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,014. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

