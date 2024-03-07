Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 190.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.05. 16,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.41 and a 12 month high of $110.62.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.