Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 2,454 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.30. 9,755,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,710,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

