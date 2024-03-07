Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after buying an additional 1,261,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,090. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.77.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2749 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.