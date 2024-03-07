Studio Investment Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 158.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,134.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $47.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,397.74. 3,151,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,209.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,018.25. The company has a market cap of $647.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

