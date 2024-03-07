Studio Investment Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,125. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

