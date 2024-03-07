Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Jentner Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 135,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,552,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,243,000 after buying an additional 87,545 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 1,021,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

