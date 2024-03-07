Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Middleby by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Middleby by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,793 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $31,419,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 426.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after purchasing an additional 178,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.66. The company had a trading volume of 66,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.35. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $155.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $226,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

