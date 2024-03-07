Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 326,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 212,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,965,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,095,656. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $279.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

