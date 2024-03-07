Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

